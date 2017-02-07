MOSCOW, Feb 7 (Reuters) -
* Russian oil loadings from Baltic Sea ports in February
will increase to 6.5 million tonnes, up from an initially
planned 6.3 million tonnes, industry sources told Reuters;
* Russian oil firms Surgutneftegas and Lukoil
will ship 100,000 tonnes of Urals crude each in
February on top of the final loading plan, the sources said;
* Surgut will load one extra cargo of Urals from Ust-Luga on
Feb. 26-27, while Lukoil will load a cargo from Primorsk on Feb.
19-20, they added;
* On Tuesday, Surgut called a spot tender to sell 200,000
tonnes of Urals for loading from Ust-Luga on Feb. 19-20 and
26-27. The tender closes on Feb. 8 at 14:00 MSK.
