MOSCOW, Feb 7 (Reuters) -

* Russian oil loadings from Baltic Sea ports in February will increase to 6.5 million tonnes, up from an initially planned 6.3 million tonnes, industry sources told Reuters;

* Russian oil firms Surgutneftegas and Lukoil will ship 100,000 tonnes of Urals crude each in February on top of the final loading plan, the sources said;

* Surgut will load one extra cargo of Urals from Ust-Luga on Feb. 26-27, while Lukoil will load a cargo from Primorsk on Feb. 19-20, they added;

* On Tuesday, Surgut called a spot tender to sell 200,000 tonnes of Urals for loading from Ust-Luga on Feb. 19-20 and 26-27. The tender closes on Feb. 8 at 14:00 MSK. (Reporting by moscow newsroom)