Feb 8 AVTECH Sweden AB (publ) :
* Said on Tuesday technical reasons obstructing contracted evaluation of
Aventus NowCast had been identified and joint efforts from both companies to
resolve situation had been agreed upon
* Finalization of delayed analysis of flight recorder data is expected to be
completed in near future
* Said EasyJet had also shown interest to become launch customer for
"turbulence warning" part of new Aventus NowCast SIGMA product offering
* Plan to be starting in first part of April 2017, this additional service
can be added to existing Aventus NowCast contract
