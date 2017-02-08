Feb 8 AVTECH Sweden AB (publ) :

* Said on Tuesday technical reasons obstructing contracted evaluation of Aventus NowCast had been identified and joint efforts from both companies to resolve situation had been agreed upon

* Finalization of delayed analysis of flight recorder data is expected to be completed in near future

* Said EasyJet had also shown interest to become launch customer for "turbulence warning" part of new Aventus NowCast SIGMA product offering

* Plan to be starting in first part of April 2017, this additional service can be added to existing Aventus NowCast contract

