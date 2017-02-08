Feb 7 Vastned Retail Belgium NV:

* Announced on Tuesday FY rental income 18.5 million euros ($19.76 million) versus 19.6 million euros year ago

* FY operating profit 22.6 million euros versus 18.9 million euros year ago

* FY net profit 20.5 million euros versus 15.3 million euros year ago

* Occupancy rate as at 31 December 2016: 98 pct (98 pct as at 31 December 2015)

* FY EPRA net asset value of 50.33 euros versus 49.02 euros year ago

* As from 2017, it is anticipated that this declining trend in operating distributable result will slow down

* As from 2017, it is anticipated that the improvement in portfolio quality will result in a stable operating distributable result

* Gross dividend amounts to 2.45 euros per share for financial year 2016 (2.51 euros for financial year 2015)

* Gross dividend yield of 4.6 pct based on the closing share price on 31 December 2016, i.e. 53.85 euros

