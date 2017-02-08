Feb 7 Vastned Retail Belgium NV:
* Announced on Tuesday FY rental income 18.5 million euros
($19.76 million) versus 19.6 million euros year ago
* FY operating profit 22.6 million euros versus 18.9 million
euros year ago
* FY net profit 20.5 million euros versus 15.3 million euros
year ago
* Occupancy rate as at 31 December 2016: 98 pct (98 pct as
at 31 December 2015)
* FY EPRA net asset value of 50.33 euros versus 49.02 euros
year ago
* As from 2017, it is anticipated that this declining trend
in operating distributable result will slow down
* As from 2017, it is anticipated that the improvement in
portfolio quality will result in a stable operating
distributable result
* Gross dividend amounts to 2.45 euros per share for
financial year 2016 (2.51 euros for financial year 2015)
* Gross dividend yield of 4.6 pct based on the closing share
price on 31 December 2016, i.e. 53.85 euros
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9364 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)