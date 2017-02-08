Feb 8 Planet Innovation Group SA:
* Said on Tuesday that based on preliminary Q4 financial
results decided to change its FY 2016 financial forecast
* Sees FY 2016 revenue of 3.9 million zlotys ($967,310)
instead of previously expected 3.4 million zlotys
* Sees FY EBITDA 2016 of 174,000 zlotys instead of
previously expected 1.1 million zlotys
* Said the change of financial forecast for FY 2016 is due
to resignation from previous plans to purchase of new technology
for implementation of further projects under the Start-Up Studio
* Said fluctuation in revenues in Q3 and Q4 allowed to
realize higher revenue, but with lower levels of profitability
($1 = 4.0318 zlotys)
