Feb 8 Parmalat SpA:

* Said on Tuesday that the board of directors approved the announcement concerning the all-share voluntary tender offer promoted by Sofil SaS

* Board says that the tender offer considerations was fair

* Board points out that it was within the lower part of the range of the amounts in the fairness opinion of Lazard Srl

* Lazard is an independent expert appointed by the independent directors

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)