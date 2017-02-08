Feb 8Masmovil Ibercom SA:
* Said on Tuesday it has bought back convertible debt from
FCC for 28.9 million euros ($30.8 million)
* Replaces convertible debt with senior debt of 24.3 million
euros, reduces financial burden and cancels bank guarantee; sees
a potential saving of up to 20 million euros in financial
expenses
* Says operation also implies elimination of a 16.2 million
euro earn-out, associated with the acquisition of Yoigo, and
allows to avoid dilution of shareholder's stakes in case of debt
conversion
($1 = 0.9394 euros)
