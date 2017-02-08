Feb 8 Spx Flow Inc

* Reports Q4 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.46

* Reports Q4 2016 gaap earnings per share $0.16

* Spx flow reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results and provides 2017 financial guidance

* Q4 revenue $495.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $504.6 million

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.60 to $1.90

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.825 billion to $1.9 billion

* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.90 to $1.20

* Spx flow inc - savings target for multi-year global realignment program increased to $140 million

* Spx flow inc - in 2017 and 2018, targeting incremental savings of $55 million and $15 million, respectively

* Spx flow inc - "although we are encouraged by recent economic data, we have yet to see a meaningful increase in our order run-rates"

* Spx flow inc - 2017 guidance assumes a consistent order rate to second half of 2016

* Spx flow inc - q4 2016 gaap earning per share of $0.16

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.74, revenue view $1.89 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: