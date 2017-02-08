Feb 8 Owens Corning:
* Increases quarterly cash dividend by 11 percent
year-over-year to $0.20per share
* For insulation unit, expects to deliver revenue growth of
about $100 million with ebit of $160 million or more in 2017
* Owens corning reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2016
results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.76
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.72
* In 2017, "company expects an environment consistent with
consensus expectations for u.s. Housing starts"
* capital additions in 2017 are expected to total
approximately $375 million
* Owens corning says expects general corporate expenses to
be between $120 million and $130 million in 2017
* Owens corning sees 2017 interest expense is expected to be
about $110 million
* in composites for 2017, co expects continued growth in
glass fiber market, driven by moderate global industrial
production growth
