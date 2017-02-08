Feb 8 Coeur Mining Inc :
* Coeur mining inc- capital expenditures for Palmarejo,
Mexico operations are expected to increase to $40 - $45 million
in 2017
* Coeur reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
* Q4 loss per share $0.03
* Q4 revenue $159.2 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Coeur mining inc says during quarter, company realized
average silver and gold prices of $16.64 and $1,170 per ounce
* Coeur mining inc sees 2017 total gold production 362,000 -
387,000 ounces
* Sees 2017 capital expenditures $115 million - $135 million
* Coeur mining inc sees 2017 silver production 16.4 million
- 18 million ounces
