Feb 9 Gjensidige Forsikring Asa
* Q4 combined ratio 87.7 percent (Reuters poll 86.0 percent)
* Q4 pretax profit NOK 1,305 million (Reuters poll nok 1.49
billion)
* proposes 2016 dividend of nok 6.80 per share (Reuters poll
10.7 crowns per share)
* Says the lower underwriting result in Q4 2016 vs Q4 2015
was partly driven by a more normal weather situation and
consequently more normal overall frequency claims levels
* Says one-offs related to restructuring and payroll tax
provision had a negative effect on the underwriting result of
NOK 66.9 million
* Says a lower level of large losses and higher run-off
gains contributed positively to the result development
(Reporting By Joachim Dagenborg)