Feb 9 Pernod Ricard says in slides:

* China sales up 4 percent in H1 , clear improvement driven by Martell cognac, up 10 pct, scotch whiskies still suffering - slides

* Pernod Ricard says demonetisation mainly impacted local whisky brands in india , expects further impact of demonetisatin in H2 - slides