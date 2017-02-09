Feb 9 Enea AB:
* Q4 revenue 135.7 million Swedish crowns ($15.3 million) versus 126.2 million crowns year
ago
* Q4 operating profit 33.5 million crowns versus 32.3 million crowns year ago
* Objective for full year 2017 is to achieve double-digit revenue growth
* Board is proposing that AGM resolves on transfer to shareholders corresponding to 2.00
crowns (2015: 4.20 crowns) per share via automatic redemption program
* Expects improvement of operating profits to occur in second half-year 2017
* Expects that US Services business will move back into growth in beginning of 2017
* Aims to improve operating profit compared to 2016
