BRIEF-The Buckle Inc says criminal entity accessed some guest credit card information
* Victim of security incident in which criminal entity accessed some guest credit card information following purchases at some of our retail stores
Feb 9 Central European Media Enterprises Ltd
* Q4 revenue estimate $204 million - Reuters Poll
* Central European Media Enterprises LTD. reports results for the full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2016
* Q4 revenue rose 6 percent to $207.1 million
* Qtrly net income attributable to CME Ltd. per share - diluted $0.06
* Qtrly OIBDA improved 9% to $61.3 million
* Q4 OIBDA estimate $62.21 million - Reuters Poll
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Victim of security incident in which criminal entity accessed some guest credit card information following purchases at some of our retail stores
* Crude oil sales revenue was $2.2 million in Q4 2017, which is 4pct lower than $2.3 million recorded in Q3 2017
WASHINGTON, June 16 President Donald Trump had personal liabilities of at least $315.6 million to German, U.S. and other lenders as of mid-2017, according to a federal financial disclosure form released late on Friday by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.