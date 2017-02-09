Feb 9 Vita Societa Editoriale SpA:

* Said on Wednesday that shareholders acknowledged the agreement proposal of board member Stefano Turri, top shareholder

* Proposal envisages that the top shareholders sells its stake in Vita and buys its technological business unit

* Shareholders deemed the proposal adequate, although still at an embryonic stage to reach an accord

* Shareholders granted the company's consultants powers to continue the negotiations to find an agreement

* Chairman said that potential investors expressed their interest in supporting with new finances a project to relaunch the company based on an adequate industrial plan

* Chairman said that some bondholders of "Vita 2018 4%" said that they were available to convert their credit into capital in the amount of 460,000 euros ($492,016.00)

* Board decided continue working with the investors interested in the relaunch of the company and to complete the preparation of the industrial plan

* Board, with the understanding of Vita News soc coop, decided to suspend the activity for the signing of the final agreement for the lease of the editorial business

