Feb 9 North Media A/S:

* Q4 revenue 242.2 million Danish crowns ($34.78 million) versus 272.8 million crowns year ago

* Q4 EBIT ex items 10.5 million crowns versus 15.8 million crowns year ago

* Board of Directors recommend that no dividend be paid for 2016

* Says unsatisfactory performance in 2016, indications are that recent years' declines in earnings will stop in 2017

* Sees 2017 group revenue of 865 million - 910 million crowns

* Expected group EBIT before special items for 2017 to be negative of between 5 million to 30 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9645 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)