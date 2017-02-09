Feb 9 North Media A/S:
* Q4 revenue 242.2 million Danish crowns ($34.78 million) versus 272.8 million crowns year
ago
* Q4 EBIT ex items 10.5 million crowns versus 15.8 million crowns year ago
* Board of Directors recommend that no dividend be paid for 2016
* Says unsatisfactory performance in 2016, indications are that recent years' declines in
earnings will stop in 2017
* Sees 2017 group revenue of 865 million - 910 million crowns
* Expected group EBIT before special items for 2017 to be negative of between 5 million to
30 million crowns
($1 = 6.9645 Danish crowns)
