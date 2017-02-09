Feb 9 Kotipizza Group Oyj:

* Sentica Buyout III Ky and Sentica Buyout III Co-Investment Ky have sold a total number of 4,020,618 shares in an accelerated book-building process

* Sentica Buyout III Ky's direct ownership of the shares and voting rights in Kotipizza fell below the 5 per cent threshold

* Sentica Buyout III GP Oy's indirect ownership through the Funds fell below the 5 per cent threshold of all the shares and voting rights in Kotipizza

* As a result of the Share Sale, Sentica Buyout III Ky and Sentica Buyout III Co-investment Ky no longer own any shares or votes in Kotipizza

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)