Feb 9 Blirt SA:

* Said on Wednesday that its unit Transmedium Sp. z o.o. (Transmedium) has production problems with second generation fluid generation for organ transplants

* Problems prevent the validation of the production methods of the fluid

* Transmedium does not have funds to solve the problem and further project implementation

* Transmedium to convene an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders to decide on the future of the project and its financing

* The company owns 76.91 pct stake in Transmedium

