* Said on Wednesday that its unit Transmedium Sp. z o.o.
(Transmedium) has production problems with second generation
fluid generation for organ transplants
* Problems prevent the validation of the production methods
of the fluid
* Transmedium does not have funds to solve the problem and
further project implementation
* Transmedium to convene an extraordinary general meeting of
shareholders to decide on the future of the project and its
financing
* The company owns 76.91 pct stake in Transmedium
