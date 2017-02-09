UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 9 Manchester United Plc
* Manchester United PLC says Q2 adjusted basic earnings per share 10.63 pence
* Manchester United PLC says Q2 basic earnings per share 10.69 pence
* Manchester United PLC 2017 second quarter results
* Q2 total revenue GBP 157.9 million versus GBP 133.8 million
* Q2 matchday revenue GBP 38.6 million versus GBP 30.4 million
* Sees fiscal 2017 revenue to be gbp 530 million to gbp 540 million
* Sees fiscal 2017 adjusted EBITDA to be GBP 170 million to GBP 180 million
* Says net debt as of 31 december 2016 was GBP 409.3 million, an increase of GBP 87.2 million over year
* Says borrowings as of Dec 31 2016 were GBP 525.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources