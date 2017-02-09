Feb 9 Bookrunner:

* Proposed secondary placing in DFS Furniture Plc

* Advent International Corporation announces that it intends to sell its remaining interest in DFS Furniture Plc

* Disposal will be through a placing of 25,661,359 existing ordinary shares in co

* Disposal to institutional investors via accelerated bookbuild offering process, which is to begin immediately

* Following settlement, which is expected to take place on Feb. 14, seller will have sold all shares in DFS