* 2016 net income 14.3 mln euros down from 220.7 mln euros
* Net of non-recurring items 2016 net profit 71.5 mln euros
vs 62.1 mln euros in 2015
* To pay dividend of 6 euro cents a share over 2016 results
vs 10 euro cents in 2015
* Fully phased CET1 ratio 13.3 percent at end-Dec versus
14.13 percent at end-Sept
* Loan writedowns 620 mln euros in 2016, down 12 percent
year-on-year
* Cost of credit 136 bps in 2016 down from 162 bps in 2015
* Wrote down paid-in stake in banking industry bailout fund
Atlante by 34.8 percent
* Paid 74 mln euro contribution to resolution and deposit
guarantee funds
* Net interest income down 4.7 pct, fees down 1.9 pct
* To present new business plan by end of summer to reflect
changes in market conditions
