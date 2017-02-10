Feb 10Futebol Clube do Porto Futebol SAD :

* Said on Thursday it exercised the purchase option of player Oliver Torres for 20 million euros ($21.3 million)

* Said contract with player for the next seasons will take effect after his current loan from Spain's Atletico de Madrid is terminated, on Dec 31

