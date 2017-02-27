UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 27 Forever Entertainment SA:
* Said on Friday that it allotted 2.1 million series P shares via a private offer at the issue price of 1.1 zloty ($0.27) per share
* The company announced the issue of series P shares earlier on in Feb.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0839 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources