* Said on Friday FY sales up 2.1 percent at 97.8 million euros ($103.3 million) versus year ago

* FY EBITDA down 3.5 percent at 32.6 million euros versus year ago

* FY net profit down by 1.6 percent at 22.5 million euros versus year ago

* FY EBITDA margin at 33.4 percent versus 35.3 percent year ago

* Sees FY 2017 EBITDA margin at between 30 percent and 35 percent

* Sees to open 121 new centres, sees number of centres at the end of 2017 at 2,400

* Sees to maintain payout in 2017 at above 85 percent

* Said EBITDA is influenced by expansion to new markets, mainly UK and United States, the weakness of the French market and increase in staff costs

* To pay out gross dividend of 0.18 euro per share on May 5

