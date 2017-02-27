Feb 27 Farmacol SA

* Andrzej Olszewski announces a mandatory squeeze out for remaining 2,214,296 shares of Farmacol representing 9.46 pct stake at price 52.0 zlotys ($12.74) per share

* The purchasing entity is Nasza Apteka Sp. z o.o.

* Andrzej Olszewski together with other shareholders own 90.54 pct stake inFarmacol

* The squeeze-out will take place on March 6

