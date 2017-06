Feb 28 Merlin Properties SOCIMI SA:

* FY gross rents 351.0 million euros ($371.8 million) versus 214.4 million euros year ago, up 63.7 percent year on year

* FY EBITDA 260.3 million euros versus 161.2 million euros year ago, up 61.5 percent year on year

* FY net profit 582.6 million euros versus 49.1 million euros year ago

* EPRA NAV 11.23 euros per share at end-Dec. 2016 versus 9.85 euros per share at end-Dec. 2015, up 14.0 percent year on year

* Says to pay complementary dividend for 2016 of 0.20 euros per share in May, 11 percent higher than expected

* Sees FY 2017 dividend of 0.44 euros per share, up 10 percent above 2016

* Sees 10 percent growth potential in annualized rents and debt reduction of 200 million euros early repayment in 2017

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9441 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)