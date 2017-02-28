UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Repeats with correct RIC for company)
Feb 28 Orior Ag
* Says 2016 revenues increased by 5.5% to 527.7 million francs
* Says ebitda increased by 5.7% to 51.5 million francs
* Says net profit increased by 11.0% to chf 28.4 million francs
* Says increase in the dividend to 2.09 francs per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources