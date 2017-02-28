Feb 28 Kernel Holding SA:

* Q2 net profit $95.4 million versus $116.5 million year ago

* Q2 net profit decline is reflecting decreased non-operatingforex gains and lower VAT benefits received, as a result of recent changes in legislation

* Q2 revenue $659.3 million versus $620.8 million year ago

* Q2 EBITDA $130.2 million, down 10.3 percent y-o-y, stemming from high competition among sunflower oil producers and changes in sales pattern in farming

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)