Feb 28 Warsaw Stock Exchange SA:
* Reported on Monday FY 2016 net profit of 131.1 million
zlotys ($32.22 million) versus 121.5 million zlotys year ago
* Net profit increase was driven by a reduction of operating
expenses to 150.2 million zlotys, the lowest level since 2012,
as well as the generated revenue
* FY 2016 revenue 310.9 million zlotys versus 327.9 million
zlotys year ago
* FY 2016 operating profit 157.9 million zlotys versus 153.3
million zlotys year ago
($1 = 4.0685 zlotys)
