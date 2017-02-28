UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 28 Netmedia SA:
* Q4 net profit of 1.0 million zlotys ($245,465.03) versus loss of 1.5 million zlotys year ago
* Q4 revenue 64.5 million zlotys versus 47.3 million zlotys year ago
* Q4 EBITDA 1.8 million zlotys versus 2.0 million zlotys year ago
* The main factors affecting the growth in Q4 turnover was the acquisition of FlyAway Travel Sp. o.o. at the end of Q3
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0739 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources