* Reported late on Monday FY net profit of 10.7 million euros versus loss of 1.1 million euros year ago

* FY net sales 339.6 million euros versus 328.9 million euros year ago

* FY underlying EBITDA 63.6 million euros, up 10 percent versus year ago

* In 2017 aims to continue to expand its activity within macroeconomic growth scenarios expected for all the countries in which it operates

* In FY 2017 expects growth in sales of between 4 and 6 percent in Spain and of between 9 and 11 percent on the international level

* In FY 2017 expects underlying EBITDA to grow below the rate of sales growth in Spain

* Sees to open between 60 and 80 new stores in core geographies and a Capex of 30 million euros

* Intends to pay dividends from FY 2017 results with a payout of between 15 and 20 percent, sees adjusted IPS of between 0.30 euro and 0.35 euro

