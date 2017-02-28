UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 28 Telepizza Group SA:
* Reported late on Monday FY net profit of 10.7 million euros versus loss of 1.1 million euros year ago
* FY net sales 339.6 million euros versus 328.9 million euros year ago
* FY underlying EBITDA 63.6 million euros, up 10 percent versus year ago
* In 2017 aims to continue to expand its activity within macroeconomic growth scenarios expected for all the countries in which it operates
* In FY 2017 expects growth in sales of between 4 and 6 percent in Spain and of between 9 and 11 percent on the international level
* In FY 2017 expects underlying EBITDA to grow below the rate of sales growth in Spain
* Sees to open between 60 and 80 new stores in core geographies and a Capex of 30 million euros
* Intends to pay dividends from FY 2017 results with a payout of between 15 and 20 percent, sees adjusted IPS of between 0.30 euro and 0.35 euro
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources