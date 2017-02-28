Feb 28 Tikehau Capital IPO-TCP.PA:
* Announced on Monday success of the public tender offer on
Salvepar
* Tikehau Capital announces the success of its public tender
offer on Salvepar as well as its admission to trading on
Euronext Paris
* Offer is a genuine success for Tikehau Capital, which now
holds 7,393,248 common shares, representing 99.14 percent of the
capital of Salvepar, and 99.84 percent of the Salvepar ORNANE
* As a result of the contribution of Salvepar’s shares to
the principal simplified public exchange offer, Tikehau Capital
will issue 7,185,807 new Tikehau Capital shares and 1,225,326
Tikehau Capital ORNANE
* Tikehau Capital’s shares will be traded on compartment A
of Euronext in Paris on a single line of as of the opening of
negotiations on March 7, 2017
* Tikehau Capital’s ORNANE will also be traded on Euronext
in Paris as of the opening of negotiations on March 7, 2017
* Tikehau Capital and its main shareholders have entered
into an agreement for an investment of approximately 50 million
euros ($52.97 million) by the Fonds Strategique de
Participations in the Company
* This investment will be made through a reserved capital
increase at a price of 21 euros per share, this price per share
being the one retained for the exchange ratio under the offer
* Tikehau Capital has been informed by the Fonds Strategique
de Participations that Suravenir will contribute a portion of
its stake in Tikehau Capital to the Fonds Strategique de
Participations in the amount of approximately 32.6 million euros
* Fonds Strategique de Participations will hold
approximately 5.5 percent of the capital of Tikehau Capital
