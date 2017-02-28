EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Feb 28 Luz Saude SA:
* Said on Monday signed protocols to formalise partnership with Cascais Municipal Council, the Portuguese Catholic University and the University of Maastricht
* The partnership is aimed to develop Cascais Campus of the Faculty of Health Sciences of the Portuguese Catholic University and also to create a private medicine course
* To install a new hospital in Cascais in order to provide support to medical training in the mentioned Medicine course
Source text: bit.ly/2moFDAa
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing