UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 28 HNA Group Co Ltd:
* Said on Monday it sold 541,931 shares of NH Hotels to avoid launching a mandatory takeover bid
* After the sale, holds via Tangla Spain 102.8 million shares of NH Hotels, representing 29.34 percent of capital and 29.98 percent of voting rights in NH Hotels
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources