BRIEF-Charter Hall Retail REIT executes contract to divest Gladstone Square
* Executed a contract to divest Gladstone Square for $31.5 million
March 1 Finans Finansal Kiralama A.S. :
* Said on Tuesday that company signed sales and transfer agreement for 59.5 million lira ($16.35 million) value troubled asset portfolio
* Sells portfolio to Efes Varlik Yonetim A.S.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6387 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Executed a contract to divest Gladstone Square for $31.5 million
* Euro zone may extend Greek loan maturities in 2018 by 0-15 years
June 16 Australian shares are expected to trade higher on Friday, even after technology shares in the United States resumed their recent sell-off and energy stocks fell as high global inventories pressured oil prices, dragging Wall Street lower. The U.S. tech index was pulled down by heavyweights, including Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc after bearish research comments. Oil prices dipped for a second straight day on the back of a surprise buil