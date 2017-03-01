March 1 Russian Railways (IPO-RZHD.L):

* Says Russian Railways' network loaded 96 million tonnes of freight in February, up 0.9 pct versus year ago

* Freight turnover in February increased compared to the same month last year by 2.2 percent to 189.1 billion tariff tonne-km

* Freight turnover taking into empty wagon runs during the same period amounted to 242.8 billion tonne-km, up 2.2 pct

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)