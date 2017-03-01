BRIEF-Charter Hall Retail REIT executes contract to divest Gladstone Square
* Executed a contract to divest Gladstone Square for $31.5 million
March 1 Euroxx Securities SA:
* Said on Tuesday that FY 2016 turnover at 12.7 million euros ($13.39 million) versus 14.8 million euros a year ago
* Said net loss at 1.8 million euros versus loss of 496,492 euros a year ago
* Said net cash on Dec. 31, 2016 at 437,080 euros versus 2.2 million euros a year ago
Source text: bit.ly/2lxfNpG
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9487 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Executed a contract to divest Gladstone Square for $31.5 million
* Euro zone may extend Greek loan maturities in 2018 by 0-15 years
June 16 Australian shares are expected to trade higher on Friday, even after technology shares in the United States resumed their recent sell-off and energy stocks fell as high global inventories pressured oil prices, dragging Wall Street lower. The U.S. tech index was pulled down by heavyweights, including Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc after bearish research comments. Oil prices dipped for a second straight day on the back of a surprise buil