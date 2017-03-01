BRIEF-Charter Hall Retail REIT executes contract to divest Gladstone Square
* Executed a contract to divest Gladstone Square for $31.5 million
March 1 Corporacion Financiera Alba SA :
* Reported on Tuesday FY net sales 18.7 million euros ($19.7 million) versus 15.8 million euros year ago
* FY net profit up at 407.8 million euros versus 269.6 million euros year ago
* NAV before tax at 3.99 billion euros at Dec. 31
* NAV at 68.51 euros per share at Dec. 31, up 8.8 percent versus year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9496 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Executed a contract to divest Gladstone Square for $31.5 million
* Euro zone may extend Greek loan maturities in 2018 by 0-15 years
June 16 Australian shares are expected to trade higher on Friday, even after technology shares in the United States resumed their recent sell-off and energy stocks fell as high global inventories pressured oil prices, dragging Wall Street lower. The U.S. tech index was pulled down by heavyweights, including Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc after bearish research comments. Oil prices dipped for a second straight day on the back of a surprise buil