UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 2 Sönmez Filament Sentetik Iplik Ve Elyaf Sanayi A.S.:
* Said on Wednesday that FY 2016 revenue at 4.2 million lira ($1.15 million) versus 4.1 million lira year ago
* FY 2016 net profit at 4.6 million lira versus 4.7 million lira year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6576 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources