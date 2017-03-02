March 2 Spobag AG:

* Said on Wednesday according to the current state of the annual financial statements it must be assumed at a discretionary rate that a loss of more than half of the stock capital had occured

* Management Board will present the company's situation and discuss the further course of action. The company's stock is secured on the basis of current plans. The liquidity of the company is sufficient

