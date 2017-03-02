March 2Playway SA:

* Said on Wednesday it signed an investment agreement with Dariusz Janczak to acquire shares in Imaginalis Games for 350,400 zlotys ($86,258.68)

* As the result of the transaction the company holds 60 percent stake and Dariusz Janczak 40 percent stake in Imaginalis Games

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0622 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)