March 2Amrest Holding SE:

* Said on Wednesday completed the assets sale and transfer agreement between the company and Kentucky Fried Chicken (Great Britain) Ltd., German Branch

* As a result of the completion the company acquired 15 KFC restaurants operating in the German market

* The purchase price amounted to 10.28 million euros ($10.83 million)

