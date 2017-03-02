UPDATE 1-China turns up legal pressure on exiled tycoon Guo - Xinhua
* Another in Kaifeng accuses Guo of 1.5 bln yuan of loan fraud (Adds further details from Xinhua)
March 2 Rhea Girişim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi A.S.:
* Said on Wednesday that FY 2016 revenue at 42,710 lira ($11,559.80) versus 666,310 lira year ago
* FY 2016 net loss at 8.9 million lira versus loss of 15.6 million lira year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6947 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Another in Kaifeng accuses Guo of 1.5 bln yuan of loan fraud (Adds further details from Xinhua)
* Social Democrats promise tax cuts for workers, other incentives
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, June 17 Chinese prosecutors have filed new lawsuits against employees of two firms connected to fugitive Guo Wengui, the official Xinhua news agency said on Saturday, as Beijing continues to turn up the legal pressure on the New York-based tycoon at the centre of a political feud with the ruling Communist Party.