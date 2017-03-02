UPDATE 1-China turns up legal pressure on exiled tycoon Guo - Xinhua
* Another in Kaifeng accuses Guo of 1.5 bln yuan of loan fraud (Adds further details from Xinhua)
March 2 Kungsleden AB:
* Announced on Wednesday rights issue of about 1.60 billion Swedish crowns ($177 million) with pre-emptive rights for Kungsleden's shareholders
* Shareholders may subscribe for one new ordinary share for every five existing ordinary shares held
* Subscription price is 45 crowns per ordinary share
* Expected gross proceeds are of abut 1.64 billion crowns
* Main purpose of rights issue is to strengthen company's balance sheet and enable further profitable growth with financial discipline
* Rights issue enables company to reduce financial risk by increasing equity ratio and decreasing loan-to-value ratio
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.0400 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Another in Kaifeng accuses Guo of 1.5 bln yuan of loan fraud (Adds further details from Xinhua)
* Social Democrats promise tax cuts for workers, other incentives
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, June 17 Chinese prosecutors have filed new lawsuits against employees of two firms connected to fugitive Guo Wengui, the official Xinhua news agency said on Saturday, as Beijing continues to turn up the legal pressure on the New York-based tycoon at the centre of a political feud with the ruling Communist Party.