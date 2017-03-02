March 2 Alba SpA:

* Said on Wednesday that Italy's market watchdog CONSOB approved the document for LEM to fulfill its obligation of purchase on 8.77 pct stake in Alba

* LEM to pay 3.098 euros per each tendered share

* Tender period to run from March 8 till March 28

