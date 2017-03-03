March 3 Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii A.S.:

* Said on Thursday that FY 2016 revenue at 10.42 billion lira ($2.81 billion)versus 10.21 billion lira year ago

* FY 2016 net loss at 70.8 million lira versus loss of 197.8 million lira year ago

* Q4 consolidated net sales revenue up 10.8 percent to 2.16 billion lira

* Q4 consolidated EBITDA (BNRI) up 24.5 percent to 224.0 million lira

* Proposes to pay 0.20825 lira net, 0.245 lira gross dividend per share for FY 2016 as of May 29

* In 2017, co expects consolidated sales volumes growth by low to mid-single digits

* Expects EBITDA margin to stay flat in 2017

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7085 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)