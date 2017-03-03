UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 3 Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii A.S.:
* Said on Thursday that FY 2016 revenue at 10.42 billion lira ($2.81 billion)versus 10.21 billion lira year ago
* FY 2016 net loss at 70.8 million lira versus loss of 197.8 million lira year ago
* Q4 consolidated net sales revenue up 10.8 percent to 2.16 billion lira
* Q4 consolidated EBITDA (BNRI) up 24.5 percent to 224.0 million lira
* Proposes to pay 0.20825 lira net, 0.245 lira gross dividend per share for FY 2016 as of May 29
* In 2017, co expects consolidated sales volumes growth by low to mid-single digits
* Expects EBITDA margin to stay flat in 2017
Source text for Eikon: , ,
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7085 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources