March 3Platynowe Inwestycje SA:

* Said on Thursday that on February 28 ZAMZAW Sp. z o.o. sold 16.5 million of the company's shares, representing a 55.95 percent stake in its share capital

* On February 28 RACZAM Sp. z o.o. acquired 19.2 million of the company's shares, representing a 65.19 percent stake in its share capital

* After the transactions ZAMZAW directly holds no stake in the company and indirectly, via RACZAM, holds a 65.19 percent stake in the company's share capital

