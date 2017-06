March 3 Hispania Activos Inmobiliarios SOCIMI SA:

* Said on Thursday its board proposes to distribute 17.2 million euros ($18.1 million) in form of dividends for 2016, to be paid on April 10

* The company has already paid 17.0 million euros in form of dividends for 2016 on Nov. 30, 2016

