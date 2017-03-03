BRIEF-Medicrea international obtains FDA approval
* OBTAINS FDA APPROVAL FOR UNID HUB Source text: http://bit.ly/2rzwTtY Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 3 Cipan Companhia Industrial Produtora de Antibioticos SA:
* Said on Thursday it was inspected by the General Inspectorate for the Agriculture, Sea, Environment and Spatial Planning (IGAMAOT) on Feb 24
* Says it was ordered to immediately seal a sewage line that was used to lead the company's wastewater up to 2009 and to remove the sewage line's structure within 15 days
* Sees no impact from the measures undertaken upon inspection
* SUANFARMA/Cipan to invest over 2 million euros ($2.1 million) in a new wastewater treatment station, which represents over 10 percent of the company's turnover
Source text: bit.ly/2mkUdIr
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9507 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* OBTAINS FDA APPROVAL FOR UNID HUB Source text: http://bit.ly/2rzwTtY Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS, June 16 Safran and its U.S. partner General Electric are would be willing to provide engines should Boeing go ahead with a new middle of market jet, the head of Safran's aircraft engine business said on Friday.
* IPSEN ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF DYSPORT (ABOBOTULINUMTOXINA) FOR THE TREATMENT OF LOWER LIMB SPASTICITY IN ADULTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)