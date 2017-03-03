BRIEF-Shenzhen Investment says unit and Profit City entered into new cooperation framework agreement
* Unit Medos and Profit City entered into new cooperation framework agreement
March 3 LC Corp SA:
* Its FY 2016 results will be reduced by a 24 million zloty ($5.90 million) asset revaluation of land plots in Lodz and Katowice
* The revaluation was undertaken by LC Corp's units on their investments, operations in Lodz will come to a close
* The company's unconsolidated FY results will be lowered by 22 million zlotys
MADRID, June 16 The Eurogroup of finance ministers may block an 8.5-billion-euro ($9.5-billion) loan to Greece if it does not grant immunity to privatisation agency officials from Spain, Italy and Slovakia, Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Friday.
* Tusker Medical Inc files to say it has raised $10.2 million in equity financing from a total offering amount of $18 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2s8IGhH)