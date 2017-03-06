March 6 Emperia Holding SA:

* Reported on Friday that its unit's, Stokrotka, Feb. revenue from sales of goods (revenue) at 186 million zlotys ($45.84 million), up c. 2.0 percent year on year

* In Feb. two new stores were opened, the company's retail space increased by 400 square meters to 175,500 square meters

($1 = 4.0576 zlotys)