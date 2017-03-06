UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 6 Emperia Holding SA:
* Reported on Friday that its unit's, Stokrotka, Feb. revenue from sales of goods (revenue) at 186 million zlotys ($45.84 million), up c. 2.0 percent year on year
* In Feb. two new stores were opened, the company's retail space increased by 400 square meters to 175,500 square meters
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0576 zlotys)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources